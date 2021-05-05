JUST IN: 20 years for raping & impregnating daughter

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A 60-year-old man from Madaulo area under Chief Matibe in Beitbridge has been jailed for 20 years for repeatedly raping his 18-year-old daughter until she fell pregnant.

The man denied the charge of rape when he appeared before Beitbridge Regional Magistrate Ms Sithembiso Ndebele but was convicted on the strength of State evidence.

The man was left with an effective 18 years effective to serve after the court conditionally suspended two years of the 20 years sentence for five years.

Prosecuting, Ms Tsitsi Mtukwa said the man who was staying with his children including the complainant in the Kayansee Resettlement area.

She said the accused started sexually abusing his daughter in August last year.

In the first incident, the complainant advised her brother who was afraid to confront their father.

The court further heard that the man continued with the abuse until the teenager fell pregnant.

The matter came to light in December when some members quizzed her after realising that she was heavily pregnant.

She opened up and the matter was reported to the police leading to the man’s arrest.