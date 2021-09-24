JUST IN: 20 Zifa Southern Region Covid-19 compliance officers receive training

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zifa Southern Region leadership on Thursday held a one-day workshop for Covid-19 compliance officers as part of its return to football plans.

According to Zifa Southern Region board member for finance Fiso Siziba, 20 compliance officers from 13 clubs were in attendance at a workshop facilitated by Bulawayo City FC compliance officer Sipho Ncube.

The trainees were taken through various topics such as the background of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), etiology pathophysiology Covid testing, Covid-19 and resumption of football preventive measures, management of Covid-19, impact of Covid-19 on players and post Covid-19 management guidelines.

“Basically, the training was meant to be an adherence to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) template on the resumption of football. They were empowered to go back to their teams and layout Covid-19 provisions and protocols and see to it that everyone from the executive to their last junior player complies and adheres to the required provisions. It was a full package of training; what impact Covid-19 has had on football, in particular how quarantine affects certain players and how to bring them back to the field of play from quarantine and also how to create restrictive zones,” said Siziba.

“They were trained on stadium safety, fumigation, inter-city travelling, which also includes vulnerability levels where you find clubs stopping for drinks to and from matches, we are going to control that. We are happy as a board to have had this workshop, which is a first step towards resumption of football for us. These guys will now monitor their clubs right from pre-season training until (football) kick-off. We want to thank our clubs for responding to this critical workshop.”