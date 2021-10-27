JUST IN: 2021 Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Expo officially opens

Business Editor

THE Acting Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Dr Jenfan Muswere, has officially opened the 2021 virtual edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo where he stressed the importance of embracing information communication technology (ICTs) as a game-changer, a catalyst and an important enabler in tourism growth.

Zimbabwean tourism stakeholders and the rest of Africa are participating in the global tourism, which runs from today up to Friday.

More than 100 exhibitors and over 60 buyers have registered to participate in the country’s signature platform for tourism players, which continues to provide stakeholders with business networking and engagement with international and regional source markets.

The convention affords key industry stakeholders the opportunity to deliberate on a range of issues affecting the sector and mapping out strategies towards comprehensive recovery.

The meeting comes at a time when the global tourism community is still battling the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has frustrated domestic and international travel since 2020.

“In the advent of the Covid 19 pandemic, we witnessed a significant drop in tourist arrivals for the year 2020 where we received 639 356 arrivals down from 2.3 million in 2019,” said Dr Muswere in his keynote address.

“Although the 2021 statistics are still very low, we would like to appreciate all the travellers who have been visiting our destination during the pandemic.

“There has been a positive and steady inflow of visitor traffic from various source markets, particularly the Americas.”

In order to counter the crippling impact of the pandemic, Zimbabwe had to strategise on how to keep the sector ticking, and this culminated in the crafting of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which was launched by President Mnangagwa in August last year.

Minister Muswere said Zimbabwean tourism players have embraced the National Tourism and Growth Strategy as witnessed by their full support of the Domestic Tourism Campaign – The ZimBho #iZimYami Campaign.

“We recognized that our comeback as a sector has to start by us looking within. My gratitude goes to the general populace for heeding the call and travelling locally,” said Dr Muswere.

“This has indeed kept the sector alive and has saved many jobs. Since the launch of the ZimBho campaign in November 2020, there has been a notable increase in the consumption of tourism products by locals as shown by a sharp 45 percent increase in entries into our National Parks and Museums.”