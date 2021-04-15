JUST IN: 3 000 children write about their covid-19 experiences

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

UPON realising the diverse effects that Covid-19 has on children, Junior MP for Pumula Nestah Madziwa took it upon himself to find out how school going children in his constituency have been affected by the induced lockdowns.

The impact of the pandemic is not universal; each age group has a unique experience and a different story to tell.

Jnr MP Madziwa said it is imperative that school going children also air out their experiences and views towards combating this pandemic.

“The main objective is to ignite the importance of child-led response to Covid-19, bringing out the fact that though children are young, they are an existing entity and their views are equally of paramount importance.” he said.

He said the initiative was aimed at identifying challenges and possible solutions to the problems faced by young people.

The jnr MP has engaged over 3000 children from six schools in Pumula constituency and requested them to write about their experiences in essays, poems, short stories and through drawings.

“I embarked on this project of essay, poetry, art and story writing whereby l approached six different schools three primary schools (Amaswazi, Malindela and Ingwegwe primary schools) and three secondary schools (Amhlophe, Pumula and St Bernards High School),” said MP Madziwa.

“l gave them the assignment which read “Write an essay about some of the challenges you have faced as a child during the lockdown and suggest possible solutions”. These essays have been collected and quite a number responded positively. So, with these essays l will choose one from each school and produce a newsletter in partnership with Achievers Community Theater (ACT) which already has two issues circulating and we have partnered for the special third edition.”

He said lack of funds to access private tutors, shortage of clean water facilities and digital divide for online lessons was a challenge to most children.

“Most of the essays I received had a similar problem of shortage of clean water facilities and tape water itself. Since lessons were virtual most children had a digital challenge of accessing the lessons and money to pay for private lessons,” he added.

He said the newsletter highlighting all the problems school children are encountering is yet to be published.

The newsletter is yet to be published and l am still talking to the relevant stakeholders for funding assistance. We intend to circulate the newsletter to all children in Bulawayo and beyond through social media and submitting printed copies to schools.

“I appeal to other stakeholders to execute their roles especially in assisting children,” he said.

