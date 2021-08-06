JUST IN: 3 men arrested for robbing passengers they offered a lift

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested three men for robbing two victims of R5 300 and a cellphone after offering them a lift.

Police said the robbery occurred on July 30 and the trio was arrested on August 4.

“Police in Beitbridge have arrested Luke Mushavo (30), Simbarashe Mubayi (30) and Brian Wenga (30) in connection with a robbery case which occurred on 30 July in which the trio robbed two victims of R 5300 cash and a cellphone after they had given them a lift from Beitbridge to Rutenga.

“In another incident, police in Bulawayo arrested Joseph Moyo (20), Austin Ndlovu (19) and Gladys Tshuma (24) in connection with theft and robbery cases, which occurred in Bulawayo. The arrest cleared two robbery cases in which the suspects stole US$40 cash from two complainants they had given a lift on two different occasions in Pumula North and along Gwanda Road, Bulawayo, in June,” said the police. – @DubeMatutu