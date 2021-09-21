JUST IN: 30 Zimbabwean companies to attend IATF

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

MORE than 30 local companies would showcase their products at this year’s Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) slated for Durban, South Africa in November.

The IATF, which was first held in 2018, will be held for the second time between November 15 to 21.

It targets businesses in different sectors such as agriculture, automotive, construction and infrastructure, energy and power development, finance, health, manufacturing, mining and creative industries.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Deputy Minister, Dr David Musabayana, officially launched the National IATF 2021 Campaign on the sidelines of the on-going Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo yesterday where he stressed the need for concerted efforts to diversify export products and markets.

“Due to the small size of our internal market, it is important that our companies employ aggressive marketing strategies,” he said.

“May I call upon our private sector companies in Zimbabwe to register with ZimTrade to be able to get requisite support services for export development and promotion, and export market intelligence.”

The National Trade Policy targets to increase exports to US$7 billion by 2023 and to US$14 billion by 2030. In view of this, Dr Musabayana said inculcating and entrench an export culture within enterprises across all sectors.

“The private sector needs to play its part while Government does its part to facilitate production of goods and services for export,” he said.