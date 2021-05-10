JUST IN: 400 runners for Commissioner General of Police half marathon

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (BAB) is expecting about 400 runners at Saturday’s Commissioner General of Police 21km race at the Old Mutual Nkulumane Complex.

The half marathon is being held in Bulawayo for the first time, as all previous editions have been staged in Harare.

“We are expecting not more than 400 athletes. They will run at different times that is 21km, 10km and 5km. Athletes have started registration and we are encouraging them to register early before Friday,” said Bab chairperson Watson Madanyika.

“Preparations are on course and we are looking forward to a successful half marathon after a long break. We will not allow spectators at the finish point to avoid crowding in line with Covid-19 regulations.”

Winners in both the male and female categories will walk away with $30 000.

Registration is at the Nkulumane Complex and Drill Hall and fees are $500 for the open, veterans, masters and grandmasters categories.

Juniors and wheelchair athletes will pay $200. – @innocentskizoe