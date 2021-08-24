JUST IN: 43 000 arrested for border jumping

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested 43 502 people for cross border offences while 30 055 have been arrested for illegal mine operations.

In their twitter page police said on August 22, 106 people were arrested for cross border offences while 158 were arrested for illegal mine operations.

Police on June 7 launched operation “no to cross border crimes/mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere/ amacala kawaphele emingceleni elizwe” in a bid to curb criminal activities occurring at the borders.

Police also launched operation “Isitsheketsha kasiphele/Chikorokoza ngachipere and No to machete gangs”.

“On 22 August police arrested 106 people across the country for violating the country’s immigration regulations. Police have so far arrested 43 502 people since the commencement of the operation targeting cross border offenders.

“Meanwhile 158 people were arrested across the country, for engaging in illegal mining activities. Cumulative arrests since the commencement of the operation targeting illegal miners and machete gangs stand at 30 055,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu

