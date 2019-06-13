JUST IN: 43 apply for High Court judge posts

13 Jun, 2019 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: 43 apply for High Court judge posts

The Chronicle

Runesu Gwidi in MASVINGO

The Judicial Service Commission(JSC) has received a total of 43 applications of people seeking to be employed as High Court judges, an official said on Thursday.

JSC deputy secretary, Mr Sithembinkosi Msipa said they had sent the list of qualified candidates to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for comments from its members.

The High Court of Zimbabwe is in the process of recruiting eight more judges to the bench whose complement currently stands at 35.

Government, through the JSC is placing the prospective candidates under a  “professional microscope” to ensure recruitment of judges who would not engage in corruption and other malpractices.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting