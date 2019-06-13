JUST IN: 43 apply for High Court judge posts

Runesu Gwidi in MASVINGO

The Judicial Service Commission(JSC) has received a total of 43 applications of people seeking to be employed as High Court judges, an official said on Thursday.

JSC deputy secretary, Mr Sithembinkosi Msipa said they had sent the list of qualified candidates to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for comments from its members.

The High Court of Zimbabwe is in the process of recruiting eight more judges to the bench whose complement currently stands at 35.

Government, through the JSC is placing the prospective candidates under a “professional microscope” to ensure recruitment of judges who would not engage in corruption and other malpractices.

More to follow…