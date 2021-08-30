JUST IN: 5 slots left for international athletics course

Ricky Zililo. Senior Sports Reporter

THERE are five slots left for next month’s 10-day World Athletics course in Bulawayo and the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) says they’ll be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Twenty coaches will attend the World Athletics Coach Education and Certification System Level 1 course at White City Stadium from September 16-25.

Course fees are US$250 and a US$50 deposit is required to register.

Tendai Tagara, the Naaz president, said they are happy with the course uptake.

“From an administrative side, we’re happy with the progress made in terms of registration. We’re left with five slots to have a full class. It is pleasing to note that people are keen to capacitate themselves, which will lead to improvement in the development of athletes. We’re encouraging those interested in attending the course to get in touch with our administrators,” said Tagara.

He said they are waiting for World Athletics to recommend another facilitator that will work with Naaz’s director of coaching and talent identification development Lisimati Phakamile.

Zimbabwe has two World Athletics qualified facilitators, Phakamile and Tagara, who has ruled himself out of the course due to pressing commitments. – @ZililoR