JUST IN: 6-year-old burnt to death

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl was burnt to death in a deserted hut in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North.

The incident happened in Bubude Line under Chief Gampu on Saturday

Matabeleland North Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

“We received a report about a child who died when a hut she was playing in caught fire,” he said.

Insp Banda said the minor was left with two friends when her guardian was going to the clinic for vaccination.

He said the children went to a deserted homestead and started playing there.

Insp Banda said the six-year-old got into the deserted hut with a box of matches leaving her friends playing, she lit the dry grass which was on the ground and the whole kitchen caught fire. She got trapped as she could not escape.

“When her friends saw this, they shouted for help but no one came to her rescue. The two friends ran back home to look for help and they found that her guardian was back. They then returned to save her but she was already dead,” he said.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor minors all the time.

