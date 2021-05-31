JUST IN: 7 man armed robbers on the loose

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a seven-man gun-brandishing gang who pounced on two vehicles that were transporting smugglers and got away with R23 000 and US$1000 as well as groceries worth about R12 000.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday at around 1AM in Makapilo Village along Panda Mine Road in Beitbridge. He said the first vehicle, a Toyota Hiace Baby Quantum, was transporting groceries that are suspected to have been smuggled into the country with four passengers on board while the other, a Toyota Hiace Super GN, is suspected to have been on its way to collect smuggled goods.

A number of armed robbery cases have been reported in the area with victims being either smugglers or border jumpers.

“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred in Makapilo Village in Beitbridge. A driver was travelling in a Toyota Hiace Baby Quantum along Panda Mine Road heading towards Lutumba area with four passengers on board. When he was passing through Makapilo Village he found the road blocked with boulders and stopped the car.

“Seven men who were armed with pistols appeared from the bushes and started shooting in the air. They assaulted the driver and passengers while demanding cash. Another vehicle arrived from the opposite direction and the gang stopped it. They assaulted the occupants of the vehicle while demanding cash. The gang fled in the vehicles which they later dumped in the bushes. They stole R23 000, US$1 000, groceries worth R12 000 and other valuables which included cell phones and other electronic gadgets,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene.

He said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

Ass Insp Mkhwananzi urged Zimbabweans to engage in lawful activities. He said if people wished to import goods from other countries or to travel into or out of the country they had to do so in a lawful manner.

“Investigations are underway and we would like to warn those who engage in such criminal activities that the long arm of the law will finally catch up with them. We appeal to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact any nearest police station,” he said. – @DubeMatutu