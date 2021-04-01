JUST IN: 77 000 people vaccinated

Boitumelo Makhurane

THE country recorded two Covid-19 related deaths as the number of people who have been vaccinated countrywide rose to nearly 77 000.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 4 051 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday bringing the total number to 76 995 people who have received the first dose.

1 963 received their second dose bringing the total number to 14 885.

“ There are 43 hospitalised cases, 9 asymptomatic, 20 mild to moderate, 11 severe cases and three intensive care unit,” read the statement.

50 new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate stands at 94 percent and active cases went down to 673.

“As of 31 March 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 36 882 confirmed cases, 34 686 recoveries and 1 523 deaths,” read the statement. @Boity104