JUST IN: Acquillah K encourages girls to remain strong in new song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING versatile songstress Acquillah K (born Karen Dhliwayo) will on Sunday drop the visuals of the track Forget You which encourages young girls not to throw the towel when they face challenges, but face their difficulties head-on.

The visuals were shot around Bulawayo and become the 21-year-old artiste’s second after her debut for the track Purple Night which she released in 2019.

Acquillah K said the video is meant to announce her return after a year-long hiatus.

“I was on maternity leave last year thus I’m dropping the video for Forget You as a way of introducing my return. The video portrays the track’s definition which entails the vulnerability of girls who are being played around by boys.

“Through the video, I’m encouraging the girl child to ‘forget’ about such issues and concentrate on the future and avoid making the same mistake,” said Acquillah K who is studying for a degree in Sociology with Lupane State University.

Turning to her musical journey, Acquillah K said: “I ventured into music after I finished my A-Level where I would sing accapella with my friends. My vision is to work as hard as I can and make history in the music industry as I want to represent Zimbabwe internationally.

“I also wish to own an orphanage with the aim to discover and groom those vulnerable kids based on their talents from that tender age.

Acquillah K has worked with the likes of Bleckhit, Poly Da Nqoe, Mandie Mae. Last year, she dropped her six-track debut EP titled Dreams and Fantasies which was a mixture of Electro Dance Music, Afropop, and RnB. It featured songstress Noluntu J in the song “Lobola”. – @mthabisi_mthire