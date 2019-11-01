JUST IN: Acting President at clean-up

Acting President Kembo Mohadi shakes hands with National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) chairperson Retired Justice Selo Nare (left) while Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda(right) looks-on after taking part in the national clean-up exercise in Harare.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Acting President Kembo Mohadi has participated at this month’s national clean-up exercise held at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre in Harare.

In his address to the crowd gathered for the exercise, Acting President Mohadi said a clean environment was critical for the conservation of ecology for the benefit of future generations.

The clean-up exercise was launched last year and is running under the theme, “Zero Tolerance to Litter: My Environment, My Pride.”