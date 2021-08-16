JUST IN: AfDB secures US$20mln Africa concessionary energy fund

16 Aug, 2021 - 10:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: AfDB secures US$20mln Africa concessionary energy fund

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has reached financial closure on financing agreements for a US$20 million concessional investment from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa for the Covid-19 Off-Grid Recovery Platform (CRP).

In a statement, the regional financier said the five-year, US$50 million blended finance initiative is designed to provide relief and recovery capital to energy access businesses, supporting them through and beyond the pandemic.

“The concessional loan agreements were signed with fund managers Lion’s Head Global Partners, Triple Jump, and Social Investment Managers and Advisors, following approval by the board of directors of the AfDB in December 2020 for a UD$20 million concessional investment from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA), to establish the platform,” said the financial institution.

– @okazunga

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting