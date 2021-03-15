JUST IN: Afghanistan Announces 15-Man T20I Squad For Zimbabwe Series

Sports Reporter

THE Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has named a 15-man squad for their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe which starts on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, with a number of their players facing visa complications.

The other two games will be played on March 19 and 20.

The ACB has reported that five other members of the team will be added to the squad after their visa issues are resolved and hence their selection is still pending.

Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Waqar Salamkheil, and Azmatullah Omarzai are the five players facing visa complications.

For Zimbabwe, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe are set to join the squad that played in the Test series that ended in a stalemate.

Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, who both failed to join the national team camp due to illness together with the injured trio of Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis and Peter Moor, remain notable absentees from the Chevrons’ team.

Afghanistan Squad

Asghar Afghan (C), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Afsar Zazai (WK), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najib Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Amir Hamza Hotak, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveen Ul Haq and Farid Malik.

Zimbabwe Squad

Sean Williams (Captain), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe

[email protected]