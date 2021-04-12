JUST IN: Agricultural land backlog balloons to over 200 000

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s agricultural land backlog stands at over 200 000 and the Government will soon be availing the land to potential beneficiaries once modalities on the land audit are complete, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking on ZBCtv current affairs programme, Face the Nation last week, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement

Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said there has been interest in land by Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and Government was excited that land can be used as a vehicle for economic development.

“We have got more than 200 000 applicants on the waiting list.

“They should apply because we think that land is going to be unlocked and accelerated because we are doing these audits and also productive returns where we are a targeting multiple farms, abandoned farms and underutilised farms,” he said.

Minister Masuka said Government was also parcelling out agricultural land for productive use through joint ventures, which was faster than going via the waiting list arrangement.

“We have now allowed joint ventures to take place on the farm.

"You don't have to own land in order to do business on it, so this joint venture will allow them to identify a land holder, someone with a lease and then they can enter into a joint venture where they will be able to provide financial and technical resources," he said.