JUST IN: All set for Byo sneakers expo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

All is set for the inaugural Sneakers Expo meant to celebrate foot-wear trends in Bulawayo.

The event will be held at The Barn in Hillside suburb tomorrow with trading, buying and selling of sneakers set to be the order of the day.

Bulawayo fashion and sneaker fans will be in for a treat as the expo will bring together, collectors, suppliers and designers of fancy footwear and head honchos in the business who are set to walk away with bragging rights.

The extravaganza, which is a first of its kind in Zimbabwe, is meant to celebrate different footwear trends around the city.

This initiative was begotten by Mlamuli Moyo of Woodies Shack and Mthulisi Moyo of Wood Affair who are religious ‘sneaker men’.

Moyo said the event will be held under the theme ‘sneaker drip’.

“Everything is in place for the event and in light of the Covid-19 regulations, we have limited number of attendees with tickets sold out.

“The raffle is going forward with about 14 sneakers to be raffled. Tickets will be sold at the event,” said Moyo. – @mthabisi_mthire