JUST IN: All set for Geraldine Winter Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

All is set for the inaugural Geraldine Winter Festival that is set to kick off next Saturday.

The fete that will also be run virtually will have five theatre groups, Stanslavysky, Roar, Jahunda Community Arts, Vulindlela and Loxion Theatre entertaining audiences at the Bulawayo Theatre.

On June 5, Loxion Theatre will perform followed by Vulindlela on June 11. Jahunda Community Arts will perform on June 12 whereas Roar and Stanslavysky will perform on June 18 and 19 respectively.

Geraldine Roche projects coordinator Khaliphile Sibanda said the participants are groups that excelled at the third edition of the Geraldine drama competitions whose finals were held last month.

Sibanda said groups are set to showcase musical plays dubbed “Pandemics and their effects on the arts industry”.

“Preparations for the Geraldine Winter Festival are going on well. Five groups from around the Matabeleland region are set to take centre stage and present 20-minute to one-hour-long musical plays.

“The festival is set to revive the theatre sector and we’re working towards ensuring that we host it observing Covid-19 protocols,” said Sibanda.

Geraldine Roche Drama was established as a medium to reach into the community to aid and educate people on social issues and entertain at the same time. The programme uses drama and film production to deliver messages and education around various subjects of social advocacy. Concurrently it helps develop the talent and aspirations of young people. – @mthabisi_mthire