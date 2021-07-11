JUST IN: All set for Zimbabwe-Malawi Trade Exhibition

11 Jul, 2021 - 11:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: All set for Zimbabwe-Malawi Trade Exhibition Personnel putting final touches on stands

The Chronicle

Prosper Ndlovu in Lilongwe, Malawi

ALL is set for the Zimbabwe-Malawi Solo Trade Exhibition, which begins here tomorrow under the theme “Fostering Trade Partnerships”.

Personnel putting final touches on stands

The thre-day expo is being coodinated by the country’s trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade in conjunction with the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre and the Zimbabwean Embassy in Malawi.

About 30 local companies are expected to participate and some have already arrived and are pitching their stands (see pix) in readiness to engage with Malawian buyers.

 

More update to follow…

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting