JUST IN: Amazulu, Vic Falls imbube group lead singer’s burial set for Saturday

Ephraim Sithole with his group performing at The Boma in Vic Falls

Showbiz Reporter

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe has mourned the death of one of the founding members of imbube outfit, Amazulu Cultural Ensemble, Ephraim Sithole who died in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Sithole, 47, was also the Victoria Falls-based group’s lead vocalist.

The group that was formed in 1990 managed to establish itself as a vibrant music and dance ensemble which matured and garnered much respect in the Imbube acapella music sub-genre.

The eight-member male group entertained many local and international hotel guests with their acapella music and interactive drumming. With Ephraim on the lead vocals, the group recorded one album “On Our Own” which featured the hit single “In the jungle” which enjoyed local and international radio airplay.

Amazulu headlined many local and international shows including Miss Zimbabwe, Friday Live at Amakhosi, Music Crossroads competition, Nama awards and various local galas.

With the group, Ephraim toured the United Kingdom (2004), Swaziland (2005) and South Africa (2006). Ephraim’s vocal abilities were one of the key factors that led the group to bag a contract to entertain guests at the world-famous Boma Restaurant at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge which ran from 1995 to 2012 and a Nama award.

“As NACZ we mourn with the entire Imbube family for the loss of Ephraim, the voice of Amazulu. May his soul rest in peace,” NACZ said in a statement.

Ephraim will be buried in Bulawayo on Saturday. Mourners are gathered at House number 1774 in Nkulumane.