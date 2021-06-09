JUST IN: Amid injury fears, the Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 tourney teams have been cleared to start training

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

EIGHT teams that have been invited to participate in the hastily arranged inaugural Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under-17 football tournament have been cleared to start training specifically for the June 18-19 tournament, amid fears of career injuries to the youngsters, who have been inactive for more than a year.

The tournament is set to be launched at a Bulawayo hotel on Friday and the matches will be staged at White City and Luveve stadia.

“Invited teams have been cleared to start training specifically for this tournament not any other,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.

Teams that are set to participate in the tournament are Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bulawayo City, Ajax Hotspurs, Njube Spurs, Albun Academy, Hwange Dynamo and Dynamos.

As per standing standard operating procedures, all participating players and officials have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests.

“They have to follow regulations as set for resumption of football. Everyone must be tested at least 48 hours before the game,” Zifa medical committee head Dr Edward Chagonda said.

The tournament has, however, raised eyebrows of observers that fear it was rushed and will pose a great risk to the young players in addition to age cheating since there hasn’t been any controlled registration of players by Zifa.

“We have no doubt that the idea behind this tournament is an excellent one, but we are asking ourselves a lot of questions. As schools, we are yet to get authorisation to start any sporting

Activities, yet the players that are set to participate in this tournament are school going, unless we are talking of over aged players. These kids haven’t been playing for more than a year and suddenly we expect them to participate in a tournament of this magnitude. Maybe some people have been violating the Covid-19 health protocols by training all this time without proper clearance,” said president of the National Association of Secondary Schools Heads (Nash) Arthur Maphosa.