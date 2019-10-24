JUST IN: ANC SG for Beitbridge Anti Sanctions march

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau
Zanu PF’s secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu and the ANC secretary General Mr Ace Mahashule (from South Africa) are expected to lead proceedings in Beitbridge on Friday morning as the country and its SADC neighbours up the ante on the removal of anti-people sanctions.

The two political heavyweights will lead a march, to start at 7am at the District Development Coordinator’s (formerly District Administrator) offices and go through the Beitbridge Border Post, the Beitbridge Bulawayo highway and end at Dulivhadzimu stadium.

Beitbridge District Development Coordinator (DDC) Ms Skhangazile Mafu said people were encouraged to attend the anti-sanctions march in their numbers.

More to follow. . . 

