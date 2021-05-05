JUST IN: Anti-poaching scout nabbed selling Kudu meat

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

AN anti-poaching scout in Victoria Falls and his friend have been arrested for selling Kudu meat after finding the animal’s carcass in a bush.

Lovemore Mwakataye (30) of Kalala village and is a scout attached to the anti-poaching unit in a wildlife area of Matetsi teamed up with a friend Oscar Ndlovu (42) to steal a kudu carcass after finding the animal dead in the bush.

Instead of reporting the matter to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority as is the procedure, the duo took the meat to their respective homesteads.

Ndlovu was caught by an anti-poaching team selling dried kudu meat at the National Railways of Zimbabwe staff cottages in Victoria Falls.

Police recovered some of the meat at Mwatakaye’s place of residence.

Ndlovu and Mwakataye pleaded guilty to removing any animal, any part of animal from any land or from one place to another without a permit when they appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

Each was sentenced to four months in prison and two months were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

They will each serve an effective two months in jail.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said Mwatakaye and Ndlovu bumped onto a kudu carcass at Kalala Farm in October last year.

“On the 16th day of October 2020 at around 8AM, a tipoff was received to the effect that the accused person was selling game meat in Victoria Falls NRZ cottages. A team from police and ZimParks reacted to the tip off leading to the arrest of the two,” he said.

About 16,6kg of meat was recovered and was forfeited to the state.

The Kudu was valued at US$2 000. – @NyikaLingan