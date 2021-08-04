JUST IN: Armed robbers get away with R15 000 in Sipepa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THREE armed robbers struck at a Sipepa hardware shop in Matabeleland North, beating up a shopkeeper and getting away with more than R15 000.

Police in a tweet said the robbery occurred on Tuesday at Jimila Business Centre.

“Police in Sipepa are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred on 2/08/21 at Ziyakhupa Hardware, Jimila Business Centre, in which a shopkeeper (24) was attacked and robbed of ZAR 15640 cash by 3 suspects,” Tweeted the police.

In a related case a Harare man (31) who was driving a Mazda Demio was robbed of US$1 400 by five people who were travelling in a black Honda Fit.

Also in Harare, police are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery which occurred on Tuesday in Eastview.

“Six suspects armed with an unidentified pistol, hammer & knives stormed the complainant’s house and robbed him of US$4 500 and $30 000.

The suspects also stole the complainant’s Nissan Caravan motor vehicle which was later recovered dumped in Tafara. Anyone with information should contact any nearest Police Station,” Tweeted the police.

– @bonganinkunzi