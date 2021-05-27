Breaking News
JUST IN: Armed robbers pounce on Choppies Supermarket

27 May, 2021 - 12:05 0 Views
The Chronicle

 Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

SUSPECTED armed robbers fired several shots as they raided Choppies Parklands Supermarket in Bulawayo on Thursday morning before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The armed robbers are said to have disarmed security guards manning the premises.

Witnesses said the robbers were travelling in a Honda Fit and another vehicle suspected to be Fun Cargo.

Police have since arrived at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

The shop has since been closed.

More details to follow

