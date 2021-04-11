JUST IN: Armed robbers raid family, ransack valuables

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE armed robbers raided a family from Montgomery Bulawayo and got away with cash, cellphones and other valuables.

The incident occurred last Friday at around 1.30 AM.

The robbers who were armed with a pistol and knife are said to have used an iron bar to gain entry into the house.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the robbery saying investigations were underway.

“We are investigating an armed robbery case where five suspects armed with a pistol and knife broke into a house at plot 66 King fair road, Montgomery on Friday at around 1.30 AM. The armed robbers used an iron bar to force open the front French main door to enter the house,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the gang proceeded to the main bedroom which was not locked and they prodded the complainant (61) (name withheld), awake with a pistol and demanded cash.

“Two accused persons grabbed the complainant and tied his hands from the back using a necktie, then the other accused person pointed a gun at his head. They demanded money and ransacked the room and took away a brown wallet which had us$550-00 and a Samsung Note 4 cellphone,” said Insp Ncube.

Four of the suspects, he said, went to the spare bedroom while one, who was armed with a pistol remained guarding the complainant.

Insp Ncube said the gang woke up a 21-year-old man and demanded cash but did not find anything in his room.

“One other accused person was left guarding the man while the other three proceeded to the other spare bedroom where the complainant’s two daughters were sleeping. They forced open the spare bedroom door, gained entry into the room and woke up, 2 female adults aged 20 years and 25 years. They demanded valuables from them and took away an iPhone 4s cellphone, iPhone 5s cellphone, Samsung s9 cellphone, 2 hp laptops serial numbers not known and their chargers,” he said.

Insp Ncube said after ransacking the room, the three suspects exited the room and one of them called out to the others saying ‘asambeni’ and they left the complainant tied in his bedroom.

Insp Ncube said after a while, the man who was in the spare bedroom went to the complainant’s bedroom and untied him. At around 3.55 AM on the same day, the complainant called Queens Park Police Station and made a report.

He said police attended the scene and no arrest was made.

“The accused persons took away an open view decoder, 4-way electrical adaptor and car keys of a government Nissan NP300 registration number AAE 8142 owned by Umguza Rural District Council. no one was injured. total value stolen is US$3 655 and $100 and nothing was recovered.”

“We would like to urge members of the public to desist from keeping large sums of money in their house,” he said.

Insp Ncube appealed to members of the public who might have any information that may assist in the location and arrest of the suspects to contact any nearest police station.

@michieroxy