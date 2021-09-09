JUST IN: Armed robbers steal cotton bales worth $500 000

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Ten suspected armed robbers made away with 53 bales of cotton worth $500 000 from a buying centre in Muzarabani, after attacking the security guard.

Police said they were investigating the case.

“Police in Muzarabani are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery which occurred on 08/09/21 at Chimoio Business Centre. Ten suspects attacked a security guard who was manning a cotton buying centre, before stealing 53 bales of cotton. Investigations are in progress,” said the police.

