JUST IN: Arrears to cotton farmers clearance this month

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has pledged to clear outstanding payments to 2020 cotton farmers by the end of this month and assured producers of further support to ensure viable production in the next season.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said this in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said delays in payment during the 2020 marketing season were a result of macro-economic challenges and the disruption experienced in the electronic money platforms.

As a result, he said the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco), which buys locally produced cotton, opted to part pay farmers in the form of groceries.

“Then a balance is also due to those farmers as Government support. Now that the economy has stabilised, inflation is coming down and the payment system has been put in place, we all hope that the payment for cotton farmers this season will proceed seamlessly and smoothly and that farmers will receive their due payments,” said Dr Masuka.

“May I also take the opportunity to reassure the House and cotton farmers that the outstanding dues to farmers from the 2020 selling season will be paid out by the 31st May, 2021,” he said. – @okazunga