JUST IN: Arsonist torches workmate to death

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A MINER from Gwanda is on the run after he pushed his workmate down a 15-metre-deep shaft and set him on fire during a dispute over an undisclosed matter.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred at Joy 4 Mine in Vhovha area on Saturday at around 7PM. He said the suspect only identified as Mjoza pushed Moffat Madera (22) down the shaft, threw a pile of clothes inside and threw in a burning log.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said a post mortem report was yet to confirm whether the now deceased had died because of the fall or burns.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Joy 4 Mine in Vhovha area.

“Workmates who were seated by a fire fled from the scene as the two fought. Another mine worker who was working in another shaft heard noises and when he rushed to inquire everyone was gone and Madera was in the shaft which was now filled with smoke,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and Madera’s body was retrieved from the shaft. He said Madera sustained serious burns.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said investigations were underway and appealed to members of the public with information on the identity and whereabouts of Mjoza to contact the police.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from engaging in violence when facing disputes. people should find amicable ways to solve their disputes. We are concerned with violence which is occurring especially in mining areas as it appears to be on the rise and we as police we will descend heavily on these perpetrators.

“Mine owners are also urged to maintain registers of their workers and to take down necessary particulars of their employees. In this case the suspect was employed at a mine but his name isn’t known. An identity of a person is crucial when they are on the run,” he said. – @DubeMatutu