JUST IN: At least four weeks before competitive football- Doctors

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Although the Government has green lighted all sporting activities to resume with effect from today, it will take at least a month for football to begin competitive matches, medical experts have said.

The Sports and Recreation Commission froze all sporting activities on June 14 following new lockdown measures by the Government meant to contain an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Cabinet permitted all sporting activities to resume, but under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Warriors doctor Xolani Ndlovu and his Bulawayo City Football Club counterpart Mkhokheli Nyala told Chronicle Sport that depending on players’ levels of fitness, a minimum of four weeks and a maximum of eight weeks was ideal before a player plays competitive football.

“The main determinant is a player’s current level of fitness, but one would expect at least four weeks before one attains a level of fitness to sustain them through competitive football without overuse injuries,” said Ndlovu.

Nyala concured, saying while some players had individual training sessions, group sessions would still be required for one to attain full fitness.

“Some of these players were doing individual training sessions, so their fitness levels are not bad, intense group training of at least four to six weeks, even eight, might be necessary before they plunge into competitive football, otherwise overuse injuries may be the order of the day,” said Nyala.

An overuse injury is any type of muscle or joint injury, such as tendinitis or a stress fracture caused by repetitive trauma.

An overuse injury typically stems from training errors and technique errors. Training errors can occur when you take on too much physical activity too quickly. Going too fast, exercising for too long or simply doing too much of one type of activity can strain your muscles and lead to an overuse injury.

Improper technique also can take its toll on one’s body.