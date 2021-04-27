JUST IN: Autoworld Victoria Falls Enduro 2021 off-road bike race on this weekend

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICTORIA Falls will be a hive of activity this weekend when about 100 riders converge in the tourism capital for the Autoworld Victoria Falls Enduro 2021 off-road bike race.

As of yesterday, 80 amateur and professional bikers had registered for the event set for Saturday and Sunday, according to Zambezi Off-Road Club chairman Ian Gloss.

Zambezi Off-Road Club is an association of Victoria Falls residents with an interest in motorbikes and mountain bikes off-road racing.

Participants are drawn from around the country as well as Botswana and Zambia.

Zimbabwe’s professional rider Graeme Sharp, who competed in the 2019 Enduro event and became the first local to ride a motorbike in the 2020 Dakar Rally, is among the participants.

Sharp will seek glory against international professional Enduro rider Ross Branch, who rides for Monster Energy Yamaha tea in Gaborone, Botswana.

Gloss said this is the ninth Enduro event and Autoworld came in as a title sponsor, while the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority assisted by facilitating the safe travel of foreign riders.

“We expect between 80 and 100 participants and so far 80 have registered. There are three routes and riders will start at Gorges Lodge where each race will also end,” said Gloss.

The three categories comprise a 9km course for juniors, 33km for fun riders and 42km for professional riders.

Gloss said the route is rocky and sandy and riders will be using bush and cattle paths used by local communities.

“We are excited to have a title sponsor in Autoworld and the idea is to raise money to support local villages in areas we ride to buy dipping chemicals for their livestock keeping,” said Gloss.

Gloss said five villagers are permanently supported by the club to maintain the routes.

Participants are expected to start arriving on Wednesday. – @ncubeleon