JUST IN: Axe stuck on woman’s head after attack

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman from Chisuma outside Victoria Falls is battling for life in hospital after her brother, believed to be mentally ill, allegedly struck her with an axe on the head.

A profusely bleeding Ms Henrietta Chuma was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital on Monday evening with the axe still stuck on her head following the attack.

The suspect Godwishes Chuma had not been arrested by Tuesday morning as he reportedly fled the scene after attacking his sister.

He was however, seen walking towards Jabula in the same area.

Witnesses told police that they suspected he was going either to his other sister in Jabula or to his wife and two children in Gondwa in the same area.

Witnesses told the Chronicle that the suspect is a known mental patient who moves around living in his relatives’ homesteads and at times sleeps in the bush.

Hwange Rural District councillor for Chidobe, Shakani Mukoma, who assisted in reporting the matter to the police before facilitating that Ms Chuma be rushed to hospital, said the attack happened around 7PM on Monday.

“The suspect is known for being mentally ill and had tried to commit suicide on several occasions at one point almost cut his own throat and was rushed to hospital in Harare. Yesterday he was playing with an axe in the presence of other family members.

“He suddenly struck his sister on the centre of the head. I got a call and rushed there, and when I got there the axe was still stuck on the head. She went to hospital with the axe still stuck in the head,” said Cllr Mukoma.