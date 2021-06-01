JUST IN: Baby pops out of a burst sewer

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

IN a suspected case of infanticide, a baby was on Saturday found dead in a burst sewer at Lobengula Primary School, police have confirmed.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

The baby boy’s body, suspected to have been flushed in a toilet, popped out of a sewage pond.

The incident left Makokoba and Mzilikazi residents’ tongues wagging with many suspecting that it could have been someone who terminated pregnancy before flushing the infant into the toilet system leading to the sewer blockage.

They said the baby was still fresh and intact meaning the person could have flushed the baby in the morning or the previous night.

Insp Ncube said the matter is still under investigation.

“I can confirm that the police are investigating a case of terminating pregnancy where on 29 May, a dead infant was discovered by residents in a sewer at Lobengula Primary School. Investigations over the matter are still in progress and awaiting post-mortem,” said Insp Ncube.

He appealed to members of the public who might have any information on the case to come forward.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the case or if you know someone who was pregnant but is no longer pregnant. Please report to the nearest police station. I urge members to desist from killing innocent babies, something can be worked out than killing them,” said Insp Ncube. – @SeehYvonne