JUST IN: Bafana coach likens Warriors clash to war

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BAFANA Bafana coach Hugo Broos has equated their clash against Zimbabwe to war.

The two rivals clash in a blockbuster Group G World Cup qualifier on Friday at the National Sports Stadium.

According to Safa media, the Bafana boss on Tuesday evening likened this clash to war.

“We have to be ready; we have no choice. There were a few concerns that I had at Tuesday’s training, but by the afternoon session the team gave me what I needed and that was quality. I’m happy with the way things are going,” Broos told Safa media

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala is still not fully fit (groin strain) and is being closely monitored by the Team doctor and physiotherapist, and will travel with the team.

“Zimbabwe will be a difficult encounter for the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier. They’re difficult to beat because they know us. A lot of the players play in South Africa and now we play against them, that is not going to be easy, but we have our plan and they have theirs, we’re going to fight,” said Broos.

Zimbabwe will be without seven regulars, including midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, defenders Brendon Galloway, Jordan Zemura and Tendai Darikwa as well as strikers Macauley Bonne, David Moyo and Admiral Muskwe.

United States-based defender Teenage Hadebe was also barred from travelling for this encounter.

South Africa drew most of their squad from their domestic league, with Sundowns providing the bulk of the players.

Bafana Bafana are expected in the country today ahead of the big match.

