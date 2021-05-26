JUST IN: Bangladesh drop one Test match in July Zim tour

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that it had dropped one Test and replaced it with an additional T20I for its tour of Zimbabwe in July.

The Bangladesh cricket team is scheduled to tour Zimbabwe in July 2021 to play one Test, three one-day international (ODI) and three T20I matches.

The ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Bangladesh last toured Zimbabwe in April and May 2013. Originally, two Test matches were scheduled to be played during the tour, but one was removed and replaced with an extra T20I game.

“We have decided to deduct one Test from the tour and add one T20. We have taken this decision in order to accommodate some time from BPL,” said BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan.

Bangladesh are expected to fly to Zimbabwe on June 29 and will play the lone Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Before the Test, the tourists will play a two-day practice game on July 3 and 4 followed by another warm-up game on July 14, two days ahead of the ODI series.

The ODIs are scheduled for July 16, 18 and 20 in Harare, while the three T20Is will be played on July 23, 25 and 27 at the same venue. – @innocentskizoe