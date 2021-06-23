JUST IN: Bangladesh Test match moved to Harare Sports Club

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE lone Test match between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh initially scheduled for Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo has now been moved to Harare, according to the latest tour schedule released by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

Bangladesh are expected for an incoming tour at the end of June to play one Test and three Twenty20 international games.

The Chevrons have not played in Bulawayo for almost two years, with their last match at Queens Sports Club being a one-day international series against Pakistan in July 2018.

“All matches between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the ground as part of Covid-19 pandemic protocols that ZC has put in place at its facilities,” ZC said in a statement.

“The tour will begin with the Test match scheduled for 7-11 July. Next up will be the ODI series penciled in for 16, 18 and 20 July; those matches are part of the Super League that is serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

“The tour will be held in a bio-secure bubble, which simply refers to an environment that is aimed at keeping the teams relatively isolated from the outside world to greatly minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.”

The Sports and Recreation Commission on Tuesday granted ZC permission to host Bangladesh.