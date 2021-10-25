JUST IN: Baobab Stadium to host Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals

The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE home of Ngezi Platinum Stars will play host to the four Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final games to be played in two days on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.

Two quarter-final matches to be played on Saturday, start with the Chicken Inn versus Ngezi Platinum Stars at 11am, followed by the FC Platinum and defending Chibuku Super Cup Champions Highlanders at 3pm.

On Sunday, army side Cranborne Bullets will play Harare City in the morning match, with Dynamos taking on Black Rhinos later in the day.

The four matches are open to 2 000 fully vaccinated fans. The PSL is expected to announce how fans will have access to the tickets for the matches.

[email protected]

