JUST IN: Basketball Union of Zimbabwe fills coaching vacancies

The Chronicle
Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter
THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) has filled vacant coaching and managerial roles for various national teams after weeks of searching.
The BUZ executive committee made technical appointments this past weekend after a month’s search for the senior women’s and men’s teams, Under-23 women and men, Under-18 and Under-16 girls’ and boys’ teams.
BUZ president Joe Mujuru said: “I believe we have appointed strong technical teams that will help our teams perform on the highest stages. Congratulations to all those that made it and we wish them the best.”
Newly appointed national team coaches
Under-16 Girls
Head coach: Pretty Tinarwo
1st assistant coach: To be appointed by head coach
2nd assistant coach: Farai Kanyeze
Team manager: Zanele Nzima
Under-16 Boys
Head coach: Tapuwa Mungunyana
1st assistant coach: To be appointed by head coach
2nd assistant coach Tonderai Shasha
Team manager: Itayi Chafota
Under-18 Girls
Head coach: Clement Kufeketa
1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach
2nd assistant coach: Admose Ndhlovu
Team manager: Tanaka Kuzvinzwa
Under-18 Boys
Head coach : Tawanda Nemutambwe
1st assistant coach To be appointed by the head coach
2nd assistant coach: Johnson Shumba
Team manager Tendai Baidu
Under-23 Women
Head coach: Sam Mutsvanga
1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach
2nd assistant coach: Velapi Mnkandla
Team manager: Natalie Pike
Under-23
Head coach: Tawanda Chitsinde
1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach
2nd assistant coach: Lewis Chirenje
Team manager: Gideon Chikopa
Senior Women
Head coach: Pondai Chitauro
1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach
2nd assistant coach: Gladys Phiri
Team manager: Vivenne Manuel
Senior Men
Head coach: Kelvin Ben
1st assistant coach To be appointed by the head coach
2nd assistant coach: Theodore Weale
Team manager: Francis Dube
3 by 3
Head coach: Sam Mutsvanga
Teams manager Sarah Kabiseni
3 by 3
Head coach: Tapuwa Mungunyana
Team manager: Matthew Tumbare