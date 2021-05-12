JUST IN: Basketball Union of Zimbabwe fills coaching vacancies

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) has filled vacant coaching and managerial roles for various national teams after weeks of searching.

The BUZ executive committee made technical appointments this past weekend after a month’s search for the senior women’s and men’s teams, Under-23 women and men, Under-18 and Under-16 girls’ and boys’ teams.

BUZ president Joe Mujuru said: “I believe we have appointed strong technical teams that will help our teams perform on the highest stages. Congratulations to all those that made it and we wish them the best.”

Newly appointed national team coaches

Under-16 Girls

Head coach: Pretty Tinarwo

1st assistant coach: To be appointed by head coach

2nd assistant coach: Farai Kanyeze

Team manager: Zanele Nzima

Under-16 Boys

Head coach: Tapuwa Mungunyana

1st assistant coach: To be appointed by head coach

2nd assistant coach Tonderai Shasha

Team manager: Itayi Chafota

Under-18 Girls

Head coach: Clement Kufeketa

1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach

2nd assistant coach: Admose Ndhlovu

Team manager: Tanaka Kuzvinzwa

Under-18 Boys

Head coach : Tawanda Nemutambwe

1st assistant coach To be appointed by the head coach

2nd assistant coach: Johnson Shumba

Team manager Tendai Baidu

Under-23 Women

Head coach: Sam Mutsvanga

1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach

2nd assistant coach: Velapi Mnkandla

Team manager: Natalie Pike

Under-23

Head coach: Tawanda Chitsinde

1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach

2nd assistant coach: Lewis Chirenje

Team manager: Gideon Chikopa

Senior Women

Head coach: Pondai Chitauro

1st assistant coach: To be appointed by the head coach

2nd assistant coach: Gladys Phiri

Team manager: Vivenne Manuel

Senior Men

Head coach: Kelvin Ben

1st assistant coach To be appointed by the head coach

2nd assistant coach: Theodore Weale

Team manager: Francis Dube

3 by 3

Head coach: Sam Mutsvanga

Teams manager Sarah Kabiseni

3 by 3

Head coach: Tapuwa Mungunyana

Team manager: Matthew Tumbare

