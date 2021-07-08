JUST IN: Basketball Union of Zimbabwe optimistic of clearance for 3X3 U18 tourney

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Basketball Union of Zimbabwe (BUZ) remains optimistic that it will be cleared to send teams for next month’s 3X3 Fiba Under-18 Africa Cup in the DR Congo.

The men’s and women’s teams had already begun preparations for the competition only to be forced into aborting camp after the Government revised lockdown regulations and suspended all sporting activities.

“We have not been cleared by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) yet. Clearances are now being done once a week, which is a bit frustrating, but we are still optimistic. Hopefully by Friday we will receive some good news. Time is not on our side, but we should be fine in terms of preparing for the competition if we get cleared by the weekend,” said BUZ president Joe Mujuru.

The 3X3 version of the game is growing globally as an alternative to the five-on-five version and Zimbabwe is among the dominant teams in the southern Africa region.

Zimbabwe will be among the favourities in the DR Congo tournament if given the green light to travel. The tournament is a qualifier for the 3X3 Under-18 World Cup.

