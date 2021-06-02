JUST IN: BCC fixes vandalised traffic lights

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has repaired all the traffic lights that were destroyed during the violent opposition instigated demonstrations in January 2019 at a cost of over US$60 000.

The violent demos resulted in several people losing their lives while hundreds of shops in Bulawayo were destroyed during the opposition party instigated violent protests.

The protests left six people, including a police officer, dead.

Some of the buildings are yet to be repaired while others have closed for good due to the losses they suffered.

In an emailed response to the Chronicle, BCC corporate communications manager Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the city used USD$62, 679.20 to repair all the traffic lights which were vandalised.

“All the vandalised traffic lights have been repaired and the latest was at the D Square Traffic Lights. Fifteen intersections were affected and the damage included three-way signal heads, two-way signal heads, pedestrian poles, traffic poles, adaptors, caps, hoods, Controllers and drive cards and aspects at the various intersections,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said the last traffic lights to be repaired are the ones at D-Square along the Luveve road and Nketa drive which took long due to vandalism of the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) feeder line was.

Bulawayo was the most affected by the violent demonstrations and lost in excess of $19,5 million. – @themkhust