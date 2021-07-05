JUST IN: Becky Casting Agency launches humanitarian foundation

Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa based Becky Casting Agency that has been at the forefront of promoting local acting talent in South Africa has launched a humanitarian foundation, Becky Foundation which seeks to change the livelihoods of the communities it serves.

The launch of the foundation has been slated for August in Matobo district, Matabeleland South province where the casting agency’s founder, Bekezela “Becky” Dube hails from.

Becky Foundation spokesperson Mthabisi Tshuma said Becky Foundation has been set up to assist less privileged members of society.

“Becky Casting Agency has launched the Becky Foundation. The foundation is meant to assist the less privileged members of society in improving their social lives. The focus will be on helping communities in different areas in South Africa and Zimbabwe,” Tshuma said.

He said on the day of the launch, villagers from across Matopo will receive food hampers while vulnerable girls will be given sanitary pads.

“The official launch has been slated for August 21 in Matobo district. Plans for the day include the handout of food hampers and sanitary pads to girls and the elderly.

“This is part of moving in to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 1-3 which are namely, No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being,” said Tshuma.

The foundation, Tshuma said has been mainly driven by Becky Casting Agency founder’s humble beginnings. Becky who has been instrumental in promoting the acting talent of the likes of Madam Boss and Madlela Skhobokhobo started off as a hairdresser in the neighbouring country and rose to become the boss of one of the leading casting agencies in South Africa.

“In her own words, Becky Casting Agency founder, Bekezela Dube who is also the founding director of Becky Foundation says she has worked so hard to be where she is and she thanks God for such a milestone achievement. It’s against this background that she has come up with this initiative where she’d like to give back to the community, starting with her rural community in Matobo.

“She hopes to go around different rural communities around Zimbabwe and South Africa giving to the less privileged annually.”

Tshuma said they are confident that the launch will go as planned while remaining hopeful that the Covid-19 measures will have been eased by next month.