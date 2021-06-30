JUST IN: Beer binge ends in murder as gang of six kill man while friend escapes

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online reporter

A MAPHISA mine worker died while his workmate escaped after they were attacked by a gang of six men while coming from a beer binge in the early hours of the morning.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 2AM. He said the now deceased Emmanuel Tshuma (21) from Binga and his counterpart were coming from Mbeba Business Centre when they were attacked.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred in Maphisa area. Emmanuel Tshuma and his counterpart were on their way from Mbeba Business Centre going to Nyika Mine Compound where they stay when a group of six men attacked them.

“The gang attacked the pair with stones and one struck Tshuma on the head and he fell to the ground. His counterpart managed to flee and sought refuge at their place of residence. When it was daylight, he went back to the scene where he found Tshuma lying dead on the ground. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi appealed to members of the public with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police. He also urged members of the public to abide by the curfew which had been set and desist from moving around at night.

“We have launched a manhunt for the suspects and we appeal to anyone with information that could lead to their arrest to contact any nearest police station. Meanwhile members of the public are urged to desist from moving around at night as they will be putting their lives at risk and in addition, they will be violating lockdown regulations,” he said.

