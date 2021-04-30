JUST IN: Beitbridge to spend $2,3 million CDF on health infrastructure

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Authorities in Beitbridge East have committed $2, 3 million they got from Treasury under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to construction of more primary health care facilities.

The area’s Member of Parliament, Cde Albert Nguluvhe said the money was received between last year and this year.

He said it will be used to construct waiting mothers’ accommodation at Mtetengwe Clinic in Ward 6 and staff cottages at Malabe Health Post in Ward 1.

“So far we have completed auditing the projects funded from a $225 000 allocated to us in 2019.

This money was used to complete staff cottages at the new Tshabili Clinic in Ward 2 and the construction of the main superstructure at the Vhembe High School Science Laboratory,” said Cde Nguluvhe.

He said they had resolved to complete projects already under way before starting new initiatives.

The legislator said the construction of more health institutions in the constituency will help improve service delivery and address challenges some members of the community were facing in accessing health care services.

Cde Nguluvhe said in some instances people were walking for longer distances to get primary health care.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, people must not walk for more than 8km to access health care facilities.

“When we complete the current projects, we intend to build another clinic in Ward 5 although we are yet to identify a site.

In addition, we need to construct a classroom block in the Joko area under Ward 13,” he said.

A new clinic which is being constructed through devolution funds will soon open doors at Dumba in Ward 15.