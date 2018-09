Belarus Head of Presidential Affairs General Viktor Sheiman is welcomed at the RGM International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

Harare Bureau

Belarus Head of Presidential Affairs General Viktor Sheiman has arrived in the country for a two day official visit.

He is scheduled to meet President Mnangagwa and several Cabinet Ministers. This is the second time this year that Gen Sheiman is visiting Zimbabwe.

He was welcomed at the RGM International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

