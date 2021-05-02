JUST IN: Benni McCarthy emerges as favourite for Bafana coach

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Bafana Bafana forward Benni McCarthy has emerged as red hot favourite to be named South African head coach, according to reports from the neighbouring country.

Fresh from the heartbreak of missing out on an Afcon qualifying ticket, Bafana Bafana will travel to Zimbabwe for their opening match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers during the weekend of June 5-6.

It is reported McCarthy has agreed in principle to take up the appointment.

A requirement on his part though is that he chooses his technical staff, as he wants to bring his AmaZulu backroom staff like Siyabonga Nomvete as his assistant and Moeneeb Josephs as goalkeepers’ coach.

Safa says it has finalised outstanding matters with the incoming coach and the announcement will be made next week.

“We have concluded and finalised all the outstanding matters and we will announce the new coach next week,” said Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

“The two parties (Safa and new coach) have resolved all matters and what remains now is to officially announce him next week.”

South Africa are in Group G for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers together with Ghana, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

McCarthy has been impressive since becoming AmaZulu head coach.

His charges are on a 16-game unbeaten run and currently top the DStv Premier Soccer League table.