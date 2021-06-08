JUST IN: Bhebhe’s suspension fueled by Zina, Ranl feud

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) Bulawayo province secretary-general Livonia Bhebhe was suspended for her alleged association with the breakaway Rainbow Amateur Netball League.

It has emerged that Zina Bulawayo province chairperson Joseph Nkomazana unilaterally suspended Bhebhe without an executive committee resolution and that it was in violation of the association’s national constitution, which states that the chairperson has to be a woman.

Bhebhe was suspended by Nkomazana last week for bringing the name of the association into disrepute by failing to enforce the law during an Africa Day netball tournament held at Sobukhazi High School.

It also later emerged that the tournament was held without clearance from the Sports and Recreation Commission

A Zina official said Nkomazana had always suspected Bhebhe of being a Ranl mole and used the Africa Day tournament to attack her.

Had the tournament been spearheaded by Zina, the official said Nkomazana would have had to face the consequences as the provincial head.