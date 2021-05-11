JUST IN: Bheka Sibanda refutes being force behind Byo Bosso supporters chapter

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Losing Highlanders committee member candidate Bheka “Mahii’ Sibanda has vehemently denied being the force behind the formation of the Bulawayo Highlanders Supporters Chapter that came into existence on Sunday.

The newly formed supporters chapter was formed following a meeting held at the club house in a controversy filled afternoon that saw another supporters chapter Heart and Soul holding their own meeting at the same place and time but what was interesting is that a Highlanders executive committee member Mgcini Mafu attended the later’s meeting despite Bulawayo Supporters Chapter interim leader Themba Mhlophe telling this publication that their meeting had the full blessings of the Bosso administration.

Sources said Sibanda, who lost the March election to Mafu, believed Heart and Soul were instrumental in swaying the votes in favour of Mafu and with the post of vice chairman set to be vacant next year, he was now targeting to contest and was already setting up ‘structures’ to spread his gospel.

Mhlophe was recently seen having lunch with Sibanda at the club house.

“That is utter nonsense, I have no time for such things and those spreading such lies must immediately desist. I am not a career candidate who jumps at every post that becomes vacant at Highlanders. I just lost an election democratically, that was the post I wanted and I believed would fit in well and I surely cant then jump and contest for the vice chairmanship, certainly not now,” said Bheka.

Asked if he has associated with Mhlophe recently, Sibanda said;

“I met Mhlophe along Harare road as I arrived from a business trip in the capital, I gave him a lift and we went to the club house for lunch. After my meal I drove off, that was that. I reiterate that I am not funding that chapter for whatever reasons this is why I even turned down their invitation to attend the meeting. People should focus their energy on helping the club not petty issues like this, I have been helping Bosso for many years and I intend to continue doing that because leyana ithimu lilifa lethu, ngeke ife sikhona,” said Sibanda.