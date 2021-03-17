JUST IN: Big corporates dominate RBZ top 100 forex auction beneficiaries

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the list of top 100 companies that are benefitting from the weekly Foreign Currency Auction System with big corporates dominating.

The number and value of bids at the weekly Foreign Currency Auction Trading System has increased to over 500 valued around US$40 million, said the Apex Bank in a latest statement.

At its inception towards the end of June last year, the number of bids at the auction system were less than 100 valued at US$11 million. The RBZ said 12 entities have also been banned from trading at the auction due to malpractices.

“Since the inception of the Foreign Exchange Auction System, there has been a significant increase in both the number of bids and the value thereof from just under

100 bids valued at US$11 million at the first auction to the current levels of over 500 bids valued at around US$40 million at both the main and Small to Medium Enterprises auctions,” it said.

“The top 100 beneficiaries of the Foreign Exchange Auction System over the past eight months, from 23 June 2020 to 28 February 2021, are listed hereunder for public information,” said the monetary authority.

The auction platform was introduced last year to improve the productive sector’s accessibility to foreign currency for the procurement of critical raw materials. Topping the list of the auction system beneficiaries in the last eight months are Cangrow Trading (Pvt) Ltd, which has received US$12 million, Stanbic Investor Services (Nominees) US$11,2 million, Blue Ribbon Foods Ltd (US$10,49 million), Surface Wilmar Pvt Ltd (US$9,17 million), National Foods Limited (US$8,3 million), Varun Beverages Zimbabwe Pvt Ltd (US$ 7,69 million) and Sable Chemical Industries Limited (US$7,54 million), among others.

– @okazunga